Lula Limits Guns: “We will keep on fighting for a disarmed country

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Friday signed a decree limiting access to guns as part of the “Security Action Program.” He says he “will keep on fighting for a disarmed country.”

While Lula claims it’s to curb violence, it is coincidentally what every communist does when he’s taking over a nation. Leaving the people with no weapons to fight puts them at an extreme disadvantage. Maduro did it, Castro did it, Hitler, Mao, they all did it. I would be very concerned as a Brazilian. Barack Obama and Joe Biden have tried to take our guns. Democrats have talked about taking our guns for decades. Just think about it.

The decree on the “responsible control of guns” brings down from 4 to 2 the number of guns and their ammunition for personal defense purposes. It also requires permit applicants to demonstrate the effective need to acquire guns. It also reduces from 30 to 6 the number of guns for hunters, sport shooters, and collectors, in addition to limiting the operating hours of shooting clubs, which must also be at least one kilometer away from schools.

[…]

The president intends to reverse the proliferation of guns among civilians, which advanced during the Bolsonaro administration (2019-2022).

According to the NGO Instituto Sou da Paz, in July last year hunters, sport shooters, and collectors had more than one million guns, almost three times as many as the 350,000 registered in December 2018, a month before Bolsonaro took office. “The decree represents one more step to resume parameters of responsibility and legal certainty in gun control in Brazil,” the NGO said Friday, in a joint note with the public security institute Igarapé.

“We will keep on fighting for a disarmed country. Who should be well equipped with guns is the Brazilian police and the federal armed forces,” Lula said.