Report: 20 Million Illegal Crossers, Non-Stop Entries, Day & Night

The Biden administration, including Alejandro Mayorkas, has covertly instituted a plan to ensure a constant non-stop invasion at our ports of entries, in addition to the 170,000 we know about each month and in addition to those who sneak in.

Illegal crossers – invaders -are pouring into the United States nonstop, and they are unvetted. The administration has been lying to you. We will have 20 million by the end of the year.

This first video is at the Tijuana Mexico San Ysidro Port of Entry. The administration is hiding the invasion.

When will Republicans impeach the people behind it or arrest them?

IT’S TREASON

“We’re down here in El Paso, right across from the port of entry, right across the street from this leftist attorneys’ [office] that are providing support for the invasion of our country.” reporter Ben Berquaam reports.

“I just got a call from a Customs and Border Protection buddy of mine. What’s happening right now is in order to make it look like the illegals aren’t coming after Title 42. What they’re doing is taking Border Patrol, they’re coordinating this with somebody on the Mexico side, having Border Patrol go out to places where the cameras aren’t, to pick up illegals, and then they’re bringing them back to the port of entry to have Customs and Border Protection process them, give them their parole slip, and let them go into America.

“Let them walk in as if they came in legally …. It’s all a lie, guys; it’s all a lie. They’re bringing them in illegally; Port officials are picking them up illegally, taking them to the port of entry, having Customs and Border Protection cross them as if they came in legally, and giving them a parole slip, which they’re not supposed to do. And then sending them into the country, making it look like they came in legally. It’s all the fraud. They know it.

Watch:

Ant trail invasion – Happening now in Tijuana Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry! CBP1 being used by Joe Biden and the Democrats to hide the invasion that they’ve invited! Please RT and expose these traitors! And stay tuned for our new episode of “Law & Border” today at 4pm… pic.twitter.com/zPS2Q12ItI — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) July 22, 2023

Watch:

How Biden and Mayorkas are Hiding the Massive Illegal Immigration at the Border@BenBergquam gives a break down of how Biden and Mayorkas are hiding the massive influx of illegal immigrants coming across the southern border. #BorderCrisis #BorderInvasion #IllegalImmigration… pic.twitter.com/TnXz5UiDLB — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) July 22, 2023

They are all fighting-age men from terror countries, and the administration is feeding the cartels. The administration – open borders Democrats are allowing this.

This is where cartels send the worst of the worst, out in remote areas to be given parole. The administration allows the cartels to do this. This is with the approval of Cartel Katie, the governor of Arizona, Katie Hobbs. It is why they couldn’t let Kari Lake win.

Breaking! Massive group of illegals in Lukeville, Arizona! Our country is being overrun! This is why they stole it in 2020 from @realDonaldTrump and stole it in 2022 from @KariLake! #BidenBorderInvasion Law & Border – Real Americas Voice News @RealAmVoice… pic.twitter.com/TYuAORS0pI — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) July 21, 2023

Todd Bensman explains how it works.

The administration has rechanneled illegal border crossers with a new program, bringing them through the ports of entry with permission slips that they get on an app. There is no vetting.

“We now have had enough time since the end of 42 to kind of get a handle on how many of those there are, and we’re looking at probably in the neighborhood of 80,000 a month coming through the ports now [in addition to the numbers of about 169,000 we know come in each month]. They’re not releasing the numbers, but we can extrapolate from other numbers which I have done.

“It looks like about 80,000 a month that essentially makes up this 70% decline they’re talking about. They’re saying, ‘Oh my God, the numbers coming through the ports of entry are down 70%.’

They’re not down…they’re up by at least 80,000 on top of the 170,000, which doesn’t include all the people who sneak in who don’t get counted.

We’ll have 20 million by the end of the year. [By next year, 30 million, and that’s all she wrote.]

Watch:

Todd Bensman explaining how @POTUS @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris CBP-ONE APP SHELL GAME WORKS.

We will be over 20 MILLION ILLEGALS! pic.twitter.com/7cIlINu6V7 — Joni Job (@jj_talking) July 22, 2023

THE TREASONOUS AMERICANS BEHIND THIS

In case you were wondering who is doing this to us besides the administration, it’s the elites (globalists), the unelected bureaucrats, and the enemies of this country from within. You’re not allowed to say they’re replacing us, or they will compare you with Hitler. But clearly, they are replacing us.

As Susan Payne said several years back when she sat on a phone call with Obama’s top staff, they are forming a country within a country, and when they have enough numbers, the foreigners will take over [Listen here]. At that point, we will have a one-party state – an authoritarian Democrat state that bows to the will of the World Economic Forum, The Who, the World Bank, and all the rest of the Globalists.

For example, listen to the elite globalist of The Aspen Institute praise Mayorkas for the “wonderful” job he is doing.

They come in day and night, non-stop.

Just now in Yuma, Arizona. Tracking the cartels at night as they bring illegals across the border. Title 42 may be over, but the invasion is not! #BidenDidThis *Stay tuned for part two! “Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News @RealAmVoice https://t.co/yoCoQPDp6t… pic.twitter.com/Z2xgRX6GXH — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) July 20, 2023

THEY’RE POURING IN FROM EVERYWHERE

The real Biden economy. Business is booming for the cartels in Mexico! Sonoyta, MX #BidenDidThis Law & Border @RealAmVoice https://t.co/yoCoQPDp6t https://t.co/wF5Gf7sHV5 pic.twitter.com/3LKfO9R7JV — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) July 21, 2023

Related