Lurking in the Omnibus Is a Blitzkrieg on Gun Rights

The Gun Owners of America (GAO) has compiled a list of the 12 ways the spending bill assaults American citizens’ constitutional right to bear arms.

For example, there are bribes for Red Flag gun confiscation laws, which deprive Americans of their due process rights. Also, the “Republicans” rewarded the radical ATF a 14.1% raise to establish an ever-more comprehensive gun registry. Those are used to confiscate guns in totalitarian nations.

These aren’t minimal changes. They are meant to change our culture, which supports guns and self-defense.

They’re going after veterans’ guns again, parents who have guns, and establishing anti-gun programs.

Consider the tone this GAO compiled list sets:

Massive 14.1% ATF Budget Increase to Facilitate Biden’s Pistol Ban $14.4 Million for ATF’s NTC Budget to Maintain its Illegal Near-Billion Record Gun Registry $700+ Million in Funding Available to Bribe States to Pass “Red Flag” Gun Confiscation Laws Directing VA Medical Centers to Utilize Confiscation Orders on Vulnerable Veterans Department of Education to Push “Safe Storage” of Parents’ Firearms Funding for VA to Maintain “Gun Storage Maps” to Keep Tabs on Where Veterans Keep Guns New Annual Compensation for Families of Deceased ATF Agents Could be an Indication of Upcoming Gun Confiscation Gun Control Earmarks for “Orchid Healing Circles” and More! Dickey Violations Galore While CDC Suppresses Self-Defense Statistics Programs Discouraging Women from Exercising their Second Amendment Rights Anti-Gun “Community Violence Intervention” Initiatives “Violent Anti-Government Ideology” and “Domestic Radicalization Research”

They want to track our guns and squeeze our rights to self-defense with totalitarian rules.

The ATF is getting millions to “modernize” the National Tracing Center [NTC]. They are increasing the funding by 40%. Now, why would they want to do that?

Gun Owners of America explained, “This data sharing technology will upgrade ATF’s gun registry, after which the National Tracing Center will be able to more effectively search the 920,664,765, and growing, records in the registry and create a door-to-door confiscation list of Americans who lawfully purchased these newly banned firearms, such as AR-15 pistols.”

