Multiple high-ranking officials have resigned amid large-scale corruption allegations. It’s Ukraine’s biggest mass scandal since… only last February. Ukraine has serious corruption problems, and now they have billions from the US every month.

Nearly a dozen officials have quit over allegations of bribery, mismanagement, embezzlement, and driving fancy cars, mansions, and expensive vacations during a war.

A senior government official, Oleg Nemchinov, issued a list of some resignations:

Deputy Prosecutor General Oleskiy Symonenko

Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Ivan Lukeryu

Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Vyacheslav Negoda

Deputy Minister for Social Policy Vitaliy Muzychenk

And the regional governors of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Sumy, and Kherson

Before this, the defense ministry announced the resignation of deputy minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov. He was allegedly selling food at exorbitant prices. He also had a significant role in overseeing US and EU tax dollars.

Politico reports the scandal:

There’s also the deputy head of the Zelensky administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who stands accused of living a lavish wartime lifestyle. Many current mainstream media reports on Tuesday are burying some of the key verified details. For example, BBC writes simply that “Tymoshenko was implicated in several scandals during his tenure, including in October last year when he was accused of using a car donated to Ukraine for humanitarian purposes.”

But starting in early December, local Ukrainian outlets, angered at the posh lifestyle of Ukrainian leaders at a moment tens of millions are without power amid Russian aerial bombardment of the nation’s power grid, began confirming that Tymoshenko drove high-end sports cars in and out of the capital, to and from mansions which typically range in cost from $10,000 to $25,000 per month.

Ukraine is one of the most corrupt nations in Europe.

