MA school wants students, staff to rat on each other for jokes, China virus, microaggressions



















A Massachusetts public school is encouraging students and staff to rat on one another by reporting alleged acts of bias.

Leaders of a Massachusetts public school system are encouraging students and staff to file complaints against one another for telling rude jokes, referring to the “China virus,” and committing microaggressions or other “incidents of bias,” according to newly uncovered documents from the district’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

What’s wrong with saying ‘China virus?’ How about Kung flu then?

The documents were released by Parents Defending Education, a nonprofit that fights against indoctrination in American classrooms and activist-driven agendas in schools. The documents include Wellesley Public Schools’ policy on “Responding to Incidents of Bias or Discrimination,” and slides from a staff equity protocols training course. Every dictatorial regime started out like that — telling people to rat on one another. In fact, Merrick Garland/the White House have a plan to fight so-called white supremacy by telling Americans to rat on one another. This school is violating peoples’ Bill of Rights.

Nicole Neily, the president and founder of Parents Defending Education, discusses the “bias response team” at a Massachusetts public school with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck.

Watch:

Related

















