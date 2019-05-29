Mad Max rages against “low life Trump,” demands impeachment, calls Barr a liar

Rep. Maxine Waters, a truly irresponsible member of Congress, responded to Mueller’s stunning comments today by stating the Trump is “NOT exonerated” and “AG Barr is a liar.”

To be clear, Mueller did not say AG Barr is a liar. He disagreed with Barr’s interpretation and for now, it’s he said-he said.

It’s time to “impeach Trump,” she declared, “We can’t wait for 2020.”

Mueller made clear Trump is NOT exonerated and that AG Barr is a liar. Mueller did his job now it’s time for Congress to do its job. No more hiding behind the special counsel. Enough is enough. It’s time to #ImpeachTrump. We can’t wait for 2020. The time is NOW! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) May 29, 2019

Maxine Waters raged on Twitter about “low life Trump,” demanding impeachment yesterday. She wants him thrown out of office.

YESTERDAY’S VILE REMARKS

She was angry over the President’s remarks about Joe Biden on foreign soil. That is ridiculous given the way the Democrats laugh and crow when Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, John Kerry, and so many others go overseas and rage against the President.

She ranted, Trump is an embarrassing unAmerican traitor! How dare he denounce and belittle VP Biden on foreign soil on Memorial Day! How can these spineless Republicans look their spouses and children in the face and claim to teach them patriotism?

She has been out of control for decades. Auntie Max should resign or be impeached.

She also knocked the president for highlighting his agreement with Kim, calling him a “murderous dictator.”

Ironically, Democrats meet with enemies of the state in secret, but she never questions that.

America’s disgraceful president is totally out of control! He is now supporting murderous dictator Kim Jong Un who is testing ballistic missiles and threatening the United States. Does Trump’s desire to be a dictator supercede the security of his own country?

The President is not a tax evader and while she calls him a porn star fornicator, she says nothing about MLK Jr. allegedly abetting a rape or Bill Clinton’s potential rapes.

Low life Trump – lying, crooked, tax evader, porn star fornicator – should take his ridiculous self home, resign, and free us of what we will have to do to impeach him and throw him out of office!