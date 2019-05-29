Former US Attorney Strongly Criticizes Mueller’s Statement Today

Robert Mueller made some astounding statements today, basically accusing the President of crimes while saying he didn’t have “sufficient evidence” to charge. The former special counsel said he couldn’t charge the sitting President if he wanted to charge.

Specifically, he said, “The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse the President of wrongdoing,” eluding to the fact that they could not formally charge a sitting president with a crime. Mueller told the media, “If we had confidence he did not commit a crime we would have said so. We did not, however, have confidence that the president did not commit a crime.”

That is such a crock. If he found sufficient evidence that the President intended to lie, hide evidence, conspire with Russia, he would have moved ahead. Mueller didn’t have the evidence.

Thanks to Mueller’s colored remarks, Democrats are blowing up all over the Internet, demanding impeachment. Fake Republican Justin Amash is calling for impeachment.

Former assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy told Fox News that Mueller’s statement was “explosive.”

“We’re going to be talking about impeachment from now for the foreseeable future. McCarthy continued, ‘What Mueller said, which runs against what we have heard up until now, but was certainly suggested in his report, was that the office of legal counsel guidance was essentially the reason why they didn’t make a conclusion about obstruction.”

McCarthy refuted that saying, “On the legal merits of that, I think he’s completely wrong. I think it was his responsibility to make a decision about whether there was a prosecutable case, and then it would have been up to the attorney general and the Justice Department to decide whether to invoke the guidance or not that says that a sitting president can’t be indicted.”

Fox New’s Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume agreed with Andrew McCarthy saying there was nothing he said today that wasn’t in his report.

Hume added that Mueller was on a “fool’s errand” from the beginning if Mueller thought as he said that he couldn’t charge the President no matter what.