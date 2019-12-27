Mad McCain kept the Trump-Russia collusion hoax going after the election

Breitbart first reported that the late Senator John McCain provided five new reports from Christopher Steele to the FBI after the FBI discontinued Steele’s services. It’s not clear if the late senator McCain knew Steele was terminated.

We verified the information in this story. It is clearly stated in the FISA Abuse Report.

The FBI didn’t have these unsubstantiated allegations of Russia-Trump collusion, but McCain supplied them. They came directly from Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS who obtained them from Christopher Steele. In the least, he knew Fusion GPS is a sketchy opposition research firm. It should also be noted that McCain was a friend of Hillary Clinton’s.

McCain, in other words, became a conduit from Steele to the FBI after he was cut off as a source.

MCCAIN WAS A CONDUIT AFTER THE STEELE TERMINATION

Several weeks after the termination, on December 9, 2016, Senator McCain gave Comey 16 of Steele’s election reports, five of them were new. McCain got them from a staff member at the McCain Institute (David Kramer is the most logical staff member) who met with Steele directly and acquired the reports directly from Glenn Simpson. [This can be found on p. 211 of the report and can be read below.]

“Several weeks after Steele’s termination, on December 9, 2016, Senator John McCain provided Comey with a collection of 16 Steele election reports, 5 of which Steele had not given the FBI,” the report said.

“McCain had obtained these reports from a staff member at the McCain Institute. The McCain Institute staff member had met with Steele and later acquired the reports from Simpson,” it said.

Simpson is the Fusion GPS co-founder.

McCain acknowledged in January 2017 that he delivered a dossier of “sensitive information” to then-FBI Director James Comey. Steele was terminated in the fall of 2016.

This new information makes him much more of a player.

In the book he published prior to his death Sen. McCain defended his decision to give the dossier to the FBI, saying it was his obligation.

“Anyone who doesn’t like it can go to hell,” he said in the book.

Isn’t that lovely?

All of this suggests McCain was intimately tied to the Russia-Trump hoax, and kept it going after the President’s election. It makes him sound very vindictive, but how much he realized it was a hoax, we cannot say.

