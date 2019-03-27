Maddow’s Tanking on the Disappointing News Trump’s Not a Putin Agent

The Daily Beast reports that CNN and MSNBC cable ratings are tanking on news that the Trump-Russia tale was a fraud. The Mueller report threw a monkey wrench into their Trump as a Russian agent story.

Cable news, except for Fox News, is entirely dependent on trashing Donald Trump so the fact that they tanked this past week isn’t a surprise.

MADDOW LOST 500,000 VIEWERS IN A WEEK

According to The Daily Beast, Rachel Maddow lost 500,000 viewers in one week. Her daily conspiracy theories had delighted her 2 to 3 million viewers. Her show was vying for number 1 or 2 on a regular basis. But now viewers know they’ve been snookered.

That doesn’t mean they are gone for good, but they have been leaving for several days and Fox News has been picking up a lot of their disenchanted viewers.

Maddow plays opposite the conservative Fox host Sean Hannity. She relies heavily on hyperbole and over the top hysterical commentators like Malcolm Nance who have proven themselves to be kooks.

The crazy former intelligence officer Malcolm Nance predicted on MSNBC that the upcoming Mueller report could “technically eclipse Benedict Arnold” in its level of treasonous activity. That was hours before the Barr memo hit.

He must have been some lousy intelligence officer.

It was too much to expect he would apologize. His tweeter feed is filled with conspiracies and messages of hate for all those he has vilified for the past several years.

After the Barr memo, Nance was furious. He so wanted Trump to be a Russian collaborator.

“We’ve seen these things occur and in any other standard, these people would’ve been arrested, they would’ve been polygraphed, and would’ve been brought to trial,” he said.

Hmm…what for Nance?

Hannity nearly doubled Maddow’s ratings this past Monday, delivering just more than 4 million viewers compared to Maddow’s 2.5 million.

THEIR HOPES ARE PINNED ON THE RELEASE

MSNBC and CNN are regrouping and see this as a temporary setback. They are pinning their hopes on the release of the full Mueller report to gather grist for their mill. And they aren’t apologetic.

MSNBC, CNN, and others believe Bill Barr, a friend of Robert Mueller’s with a three-decades-plus reputation as an honorable man, has whitewashed the Mueller report. They think he did this even while knowing the full report will be published within weeks. By the time it comes out, no one will care.

CNN has the smallest number of viewers of the cable stations, and their teeny numbers of followers are bolting.

Some of their viewers are still sticking with them. They don’t seem to care about the President’s civil rights or the fact that fishing expeditions are unAmerican. They want hate and fake news. But many others don’t like being fed lies.

TRUMP ISN’T BEING NICE

Without apology, the media continues to attack the President in hopes of using his comments as a springboard for more messages of hate.

Politico tweeted, But after the nearly two-year investigation found no collusion or clear obstruction of justice, Trump and his aides showed little interest in healing or national unity.

This is as Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and numerous other Democrats insist the President is guilty, even if the Mueller report didn’t find him criminally liable for anything. The media doesn’t want the President to fight back. He’s supposed to cozy up to the Democrats as Republicans have in the past, even as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer accuse him of stupidity and of being a Nazi respectively.

This is why many of the people don’t trust the media. It’s why Democrats are just wrong for America.

In the meantime, the cable leftists will play up 2020 and all those nutjob candidates they have running.

The fake news purveyors should all be fired for their false and misleading reporting, but Glenn Greenwald is probably correct. They will win promotions and run the show in a few years.

If the Iraq War model is followed here – where those most wrong were most rewarded in the political/media industry – in 5 years Rachel Maddow will be President of NBC, Malcolm Nance will be editor-in-chief of the New Yorker, & David Corn will be Facebook’s chief Fake News arbiter https://t.co/aeaekhwsEA — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 27, 2019