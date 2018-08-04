Madness! Aussie Nurses Must Cop to White Privilege Before Treating a Patient

Last year, Australian nurses and midwives were asked to call women “persons”, but this year they are being ordered to acknowledge “white privilege” before they can treat patients. It’s in their new code of conduct.

The nurses and midwives are pushing back. Hopefully, they don’t give in.

“White privilege” was invented by leftists and it’s anti-white bigotry. It’s dangerous and demeaning.

The new Australian code of conduct includes a section dedicated to “culture”. It details white Australians’ inherent privilege “in relation to Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders”.

Nurses have labelled “eye-watering”, “cultural madness” and “unacceptable”.

The Australian reports:

“This is eye-watering stuff,” Graeme Haycroft from the Nurses Professional Association of Queensland told Sky News host Peta Credlin.

“We’re calling for the resignation of the chairman of the board (Associate Professor Lynette Cusack) because she’s put her name to it and it’s unacceptable.”

Credlin called it “almost too hard to believe”. “Before (a midwife) delivers a baby to an indigenous woman she’s supposed to put her hands up and say: ‘I need to talk to you about my white privilege’, not about my infection control, my qualifications or my training as a midwife?” she asked Mr Haycroft.

He said that was correct, but there’s no requirement to “announce” anything. The nurses must simply abide by the new code which state clearly that “cultural safety is as important to quality care as clinical safety”.

“Cultural safety … requires nurses and midwives to undertake an ongoing process of self-reflection and cultural self-awareness, and an acknowledgment of how a nurse’s/midwife’s personal culture impacts on care,” the code reads.

WE ALLOW WHITE PRIVILEGE TO BE TAUGHT TO OUR CHILDREN

White privilege is culturally destructive, it’s a lie, and it’s dangerous. In the United States, white privilege is a cudgel meant to impugn American patriotism, American exceptionalism, and pride in our history, culture, and Founding.

Leftists perpetuate the white privilege lie to smear America and its institutions as inherently racist. They want to obliterate our belief systems so they can replace it with their ideology.

If we are all inherently racist, we can’t be noble or proud. We must be self-hating.

White privilege is the leftist’s weapon in case they can’t convince Capitalists to give up Capitalism. It’s hard to say what is going on in Australia, but we could easily be looking at nonsensical codes of conduct like this in the USA in the near future if we don’t shut this movement down.

As long as that lie continues, Americans are facing cultural extinction. The left is stigmatizing all that we are.

The sad thing is a generation of youth have been taught this lie. It is harmful to minorities, and leftist ideology in general has been most destructive to minorities.

IT’S NOT WHITE PRIVILEGE, IT’S AMERICAN PRIVILEGE

White privilege cannot possibly apply to most Americans, certainly not all. The variables other than race affecting success and failure are countless. There are all kinds of privileges one might have for a whole host of reasons. The bottom line is America provides privileges for everyone if they work towards them.

We are privileged because we are Americans. Look at the state of the world. It’s not good.

Leftists want to make certain that blacks think America is racist — inherently so.

The left is incapable of accepting that environmental influences like culture and morals are overwhelmingly significant factors in keeping people down. They never deal with the core issues.

White privilege is hateful bigotry and we need to shut it down — in the entire Western World.