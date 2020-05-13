Maggie Haberman, other media, very upset Paul Manafort is out of prison

Paul Manafort was released to home confinement for the duration of his sentence since he meets the requirements of age, disability, and non-violent behavior during this epidemic.

Manafort was President Trump’s short-lived campaign manager who was investigated because he was his manager and had also, prior to that, worked on a campaign for a Ukrainian president, an ally of Putin’s.

THE MSM THAT LOVES PRISONER RELEASES, DOESN’T LOVE THIS

New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, who is also a CNN analyst, is very upset. She wants him in prison. She did want Trump foe Michael Cohen out of prison, however.

She is starting trouble on Twitter, writing, “Manafort did not serve half his sentence, which has been part of justification for keeping Cohen at Otisville after he was initially told he could leave.”

Michael Cohen is allegedly going to be released from prison after a quarantine period.

An MSNBC contributor and professor is upset as well.

The Daily Beast editor stuck with sarcasm.

The MSM will go wild with this for the next several days.

MANAFORT GOES HOME

The 70-year-old was serving his sentence at FCI Loretto, a low-security federal prison in Loretto, PA.

“He is on his way home on home confinement. He will be with his wife in Va. He is obviously relieved,” Manafort attorney Todd Blanche told Fox News on Wednesday.

In March 2019, Manafort was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to foreign lobbying and witness tampering, as well as tax fraud and conspiracy.

Manafort has faced health challenges throughout his time in prison and was hospitalized in December due to a cardiac event. Before he was sentenced, Manafort’s legal team had argued that his health challenges contributed to his misstatements in the case brought against him by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The ailing prisoner became a central figure in the Russia-Trump hoax, but there was nothing linking him or the President to any plot to collude with Russia.

The decision to move Manafort to home confinement comes after his attorneys wrote a letter to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) last month requesting that he be immediately transferred to home confinement because he is at high risk of contracting COVID-19 because of his age and pre-existing conditions.

While there are no known cases of coronavirus at FCI Loretto, sources have told ABC News that the prison was an old monastery, and due to the open configuration of the prison, would be devastated by the virus.