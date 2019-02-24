Maher Calls for RECOLONIZING Red States Populated with Jealous Dummies

The arrogant, condescending Bill Maher is bashing middle America as uncultured ignoramuses. The self-appointed social engineer said Amazon CEO Bezos pits wealthy cities against one another in his headquarters search while ignoring states that he argued would benefit most from thousands of new jobs, Fox News reports.

“We have a problem in America called spatial geographic inequality which means the most affluent and educated people are clustered in just a few cities,” he said.

He said there are “two Americas,” referencing states that historically vote Democratic versus ones that skew Republican. Maher says RECOLONIZE!

Anyone who is not a Democrat is a dope according to him.

The fact is that the red states don’t want 25,000 liberals moving in. So let Bezos move to a blue state where idiots like AOC will attack them with bad jobs math.

RED STATES ARE JEALOUS OF ELITISTS

Maher thinks red states are envious of blue states since they are so superior and all. “They want to be us,” he claimed.

“We have orchestras and theaters districts and world-class shopping. We have Chef Wolfgang Puck, they have Chef Boyardee.”

Guess what Maher you fool, they have theaters and orchestras in the mid-West and down South! They can cook too! New York also sells Chef Boyardee.

He continued: “The blue parts of America are having a big prosperity party while the big sea of red feels like their invitation got lost in the mail — and they still use the mail.”

Really? Then why are Blue states so in debt?

Red-state voters are so “pissed off,” he says.

“The fly-over states have become the passed-over states, that’s why red state voters are so pissed off. They don’t hate us, they want to be us.”

No one in red states asks “who are you wearing” because the answer is “Target.”

It would never occur to Maher and his snooty friends that we don’t want to live the pretentious life they lead.

Amazon looked for places where the people don’t have jobs “killing chickens” or “guarding prisoners,” he claims. He wants us to “recolonize” or, he says, the red states will get crazier and more dangerous.

Maher said if Bezos tried to build up middle America the schools would teach science again. The fact is the blue states put out dummies who don’t know US history and don’t believe in biology about men and women or babies.

Maybe Middle America thinks of the blue states as good for gangbanging, drugs, killing babies, silencing opponents, doling out high taxes, lying in the media, nanny laws, trashing God, and so much more.

This is great for unification Maher. Great job!

