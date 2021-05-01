John Kerry’s leaks to our enemy will go unpunished









John Kerry’s good friend in Iran, Javad Zarif, isn’t helping Kerry out of his predicament. Zarif, Iran’s Foreign Minister, says he had no idea of the number of Israeli attacks before John Kerry told him. The former secretary of state and Biden’s current climate csar, claims he never even said it, but they have him on tape saying it, if the tape is verified.

Secretary of State Blinken claims it was common knowledge at the time.

“Kerry told me that Israel had launched 200 airstrikes against you [Iran],” said Zarif. “You didn’t know?” asked his interviewer last week. “No, no,” he replied.

These new details contradict top State Department officials, who have repeatedly said the information was already in the public domain and not classified.

“If you go back and look at press reporting from the time, this certainly was not secret, and governments that were involved were speaking to this publicly on the record,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday during a press briefing.

The following day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the strikes “were all reported in the press at the time, so it is utter nonsense.” He also accused Republicans of trying to “play politics with this.”

With Zarif’s recent information, with have confirmation that he did not know, indicating it was not in the public domain, or at least not Iran’s.

If this transcript is confirmed, John Kerry must resign immediately and if he doesn’t, President Biden must fire him immediately. https://t.co/mpyxFEBf4e — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 30, 2021

There are frequent reports of Israel striking missile defenses in Syria, but giving definite and specific information is not something Hanoi John should be doing.

Republicans called for Hanoi John to resign.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote an op-ed on Thursday in which he slammed John Kerry for holding secret talks with top Iranian officials. Pompeo said the talks undermined former President Donald Trump during his administration and more recent reports of meetings in which Kerry allegedly divulged secrets of U.S. ally Israel.

A few others like Rep. Zeldin joined in, but nothing yesterday.

The episode appears to be disappearing from the news. It looks like Iran John skates again.

