Arrest coming in beating of store manager of Macy’s in Michigan

An 18-year-old was arrested in the beating of a store manager in a Michigan Macy’s department store. After an investigation, the authorities found the attack was unprovoked. His brother filmed it.

Damire Palmer, of Mount Morris Township, faces one count of felony assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for the June 26 attack on the employee inside the Flint department store. Palmer is still in the wind.

Palmer was immediately released on the scene by police the day of the beating after he claimed the staffer called him a “n____.”

“This was an unprovoked attack on a Macy’s employee,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton in a statement. “This behavior as seen on the video is unacceptable, it is criminal, and it cannot be allowed.”

This African American man beat a white employee of a Macy’s. Security footage shows the attack was unprovoked. Watch the video and tell me this shouldn’t be investigated as a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/jbi6TaWeR6 — HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) June 20, 2020

Whether this is part of the BLM ideology, we can’t say for certain. However, they are often violent and their name is often invoked during attacks.

Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization intent on overturning the United States government.

Watch these clips:

Black Lives Matter protesters in Beverley Hills, Cal. chant: “Abolish capitalism, now!” pic.twitter.com/RgEdMfmyA1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 27, 2020

Antifa & BLM rioters have amassed outside the @PortlandPolice North Precinct. They’re vandalizing the property. Here, they spray paint the security camera to cheers and applause from the mob. Police are observing but not responding. pic.twitter.com/JML6wbrWxa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

This is a Republican Party ad making not of Dem support for uprisings:

IS THE KNOCKOUT GAME BACK?

‘Polar bear hunting’ has been a sport since at least about 1992. An offshoot of that is the ‘knockout game,’ which is as it sounds.

In the knockout game, usually, an African male attacks a random white person and knocks them out. Throughout the beating, an ally films it. If the white person resists the beating, they’re racist.

Recently, many of the perpetrators have said ‘black lives matter’ during or after the beating. The media calls the knockout game a myth but we reported about it over and over and over and over and over and over.

While it has been shut down for a few years, it might be coming back.

There was a recent incident in Spring, Texas with the assailants telling the victim, “Black Lives Matter.” Another incident occurred in September. There are others.