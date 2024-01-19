United CEO Drag Queen Scott Kirby Pushes Anti-American DEI

Scott Kirby, the CEO of United Airlines, is facing severe backlash after a video of him dancing while dressed as a drag queen has resurfaced online. It’s connected to his push for DEI in the company while the plane has experienced some mishaps.

Recently, the 56-year-old was heavily criticized for a 2021 interview where he explained his company’s diversity initiatives. After the years-old video went viral on social media, Kirby raised many eyebrows about the efficiency of workers at United Airlines and the safety of its flights.

They have Boeing 737 Max 9s.

In the video, he asserted that his company was committed to ensuring that 50 percent of their hires should be women or people of color.

This is Scott Kirby, the CEO of @united. He’s a drag queen and has been incorporating drag into @united. This video should tell you everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/RR5nWwC5OR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 18, 2024

“One of the things we do is for every job when we do an interview, we require women and people of color to be involved in the interview process, bringing people in early in their careers as well and giving them those opportunities, uh, and creating a stronger bench,” Kirby said in the interview, reports Fox News.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says they want “50%” of their hires to be “women or people of color.” He doesn’t care whether or not they can effectively fly an airplane – all that matters is race and gender. DEI is going to get people killed.

pic.twitter.com/8Pb0RFiwbR — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) January 15, 2024

