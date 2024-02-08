Maine Migrant Office Wants Illegals to Come Before US Vets

A Migrant resettlement office wants “new Americans ” to get priority over US Veterans. It’s infuriating that they’d even suggest it. When are Americans going to be angry enough to demand this insanity stop? They’re not “new Americans,” they’re illegal aliens.

MAINE OFFICIAL: What about the military folks that are getting out of the military and have to go through all the lines and start all over again even though they have credentials? So my question is pretty simple: why would we fast-track them and won’t do it for our military?

SOMALI ALIEN: “They have the advantage of speaking the language most of our military folks, so these folks that were really working on may not have that. So it’s going to be really difficult for them to say yes.”

“I used to be an electrician in my country. I’m just using mine, which is Somalia, but that might not really fall into our laws that you have been this country to the military, and they have to go through all the lines and start all over again, even though they have credentials.”

I think they should go home if they are here illegally, and the military should go first.

Sponsor of Mills’ migrant resettlement office says “New Americans” deserve priority over US veterans. pic.twitter.com/HcHXw0kA4S — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) February 7, 2024

