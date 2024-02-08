J6 Prisoner Talks About Her Son Turning His Father In to the FBI

The wife of a January 6th prisoner told an audience to warn the world of the risks of public school and media propaganda; her husband was turned into the FBI by her own indoctrinated son.

Her son didn’t just turn him in. He worked hard to get him arrested.

“My husband is a political prisoner. His number is 376782. They came and took my husband in a pre-dawn raid on January 16th, 2021. I did not see his face again for 14 months. Unbeknownst to us at that time, it was our 18-year-old son who had turned his father into the FBI.

“This road has not been easy, but it has definitely opened up my eyes. My son was very indoctrinated from the moment COVID hit, and we did not comply; we were the enemy to him.

“And our school system and our government made sure of it.”

“Our government made sure of it. My husband was the very first Jan. Sixer to go to trial. He went to trial at the beginning of March of 2022. My husband did not enter the Capitol… did not assault one person. He received 7 1/2 years in prison: no criminal background, a hard-working self-made man like many of you here today.

It’s Not Overreach, It’s Weaponization

“He went to have a redress of grievances that day because of the ongoing threat of our government, and at the time, he and I, you know, we were like the overreach of the government, we have to stand up, we have to. They are overreaching, but after moving to DC and seeing everything I’ve seen, I’m here to tell you it is not the overreach of the government. It is absolutely the weaponization of the government against each and every one of you.

“This road has not been easy. When my husband was sentenced, Mickey came and sat with me and my family, and it was a very difficult time because you cannot understand what it means when you walk into that lion’s den…

“They tore my family apart, not forever, because I do have faith in the love that my family has…”

The entire speech is worth listening to. We should all be very afraid. We are in the hands of hardcore demons.

Wife Of January 6th Political Prisoner Takes The Stage To Warn The World Of The Risks Of Public School & Media Propaganda Her Husband Was Turned Into The FBI By Her Own Indoctrinated Son “My husband is a political prisoner. His number is 376782. They came and took my husband in… pic.twitter.com/COPPsuaktP — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 7, 2024

Obstruction Is Now Domestic Terrorism

Guy Reffitt was charged with obstruction because that is a great fallback when the government wants to get you. He had a gun on him that he had never used, and he hurt no one, nor did he enter the building. His son did turn him in, and the 16-year-old daughter was no better. She confirmed her father’s threatening comments.

He was convicted for his violent speech.

“I just want to see Pelosi’s head hit every f**king stair on the way out. … And (Republican leader) Mitch McConnell too,” Reffitt said.

No one saw these threats as serious. He was mouthing off. Guy Reffitt was never violent.

His son Jackson actually reported him to the FBI before and after the riot. He worked hard to get him arrested and to get him a long sentence.

The prosecutor called Mr. Reffitt a domestic terrorist.

Imagine if everyone who mouthed off went to prison for it?

