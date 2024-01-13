Maine to Give Free Housing to Illegal Crossers

At a time when Americans struggle to pay for their own housing, a new program in Maine will provide asylum seekers – illegal aliens – with free housing for up to two years, Newsweek reports.

Maine is launching a program to give some illegal aliens free housing.

How about sending them home?

Brunswick, Maine, plans to open 60 new apartments for migrants, with 24 of the units already complete, according to local news station WCSH-TV. The units are specifically planned for migrants awaiting their work permits, which can take more than a year.

Americans get to pay for this – their own demise. Americans are being replaced, and Democrats don’t want you to talk about it, which is why they scream ‘Hitler’ if you mention they are replacing us.

The news station reported that the Maine State Housing Authority leads the program.

According to news station WGME, the state will help pay for migrants’ rent using funds approved by the state Legislature. The program has enough funding to pay rent for up to two years, but migrants will need to pay 30 percent of their rent once they find a job, the news station reported.

