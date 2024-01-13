We Need Illegal Aliens to Pick Our Vegetables in New York

By
M Dowling
-
3
29

Jerry Nadler says we need illegals to pick our cotton — I mean vegetables. We also need them to pay for our Medicare.

“Our vegetables would rot in the ground if they weren’t being picked by many immigrants — many illegal immigrants!”

The responses are appropriate.


Capt. Bligh
Capt. Bligh
3 minutes ago

Worked in the fields with migrant workers, both legal and illegal, back in the 1970s and 198os in California. Off and on as circumstances evolved. The UFW (United Farm Workers) tried to improve the lot of workers but greedy corporations and their lapdog lackeys in Sacramento and the federal government ensured those vital workers were spit upon constantly.

Unsure if this is still true, but back then a farmworker had to work in excess of 60-hours in a week before overtime started. Saw little kids and elderly picking berries at piece-work: X amount of dollars per container filled.

At fields where several types of work were conducted the migrants allowed the infirm, elderly and youth to have the easier jobs with the able-bodied males taking the most arduous tasks.

I wonder why the elite-owned media never covers these affairs. There is far more going on that what I can fit in here. Ohhh, silly me!!!! The elite-class owns the corporations making massive amounts of wealth via the labors of those put-upon workers.

Obama's boyfriend
Obama's boyfriend
31 minutes ago

I have always believed that Nadler is an alien from Uranus.

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

Simple answer: welfare reform: No work, No eat!

