We Need Illegal Aliens to Pick Our Vegetables in New York

Jerry Nadler says we need illegals to pick our cotton — I mean vegetables. We also need them to pay for our Medicare.
“Our vegetables would rot in the ground if they weren’t being picked by many immigrants — many illegal immigrants!”
Yes, all the millions of illegals from 150+ countries spanning the globe are going to Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, New York, etc. to work in the fields.
What a tired, vapid. exhausted and stupid cliche. Just utter nonsense.
— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 12, 2024
The responses are appropriate.
The immigrants in question https://t.co/QD7N7KdRqY
— Deep Thrill (@DeeperThrill) January 12, 2024
Nadler, himself is a vegetable.
— Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) January 12, 2024
We wouldn’t need to import foreigners into our country to do these jobs if our people were more interested in reviving our American families and dedicate themselves to having & raising up our future generations of Americans rather than supporting & celebrating being able to KILL…
— Grandy (@thewoman62) January 12, 2024
@JerryNadler “I want my food and I want to pay as close to slave wages as possible.”
— Conservative Rebel (@JesseASweeney) January 12, 2024
If Jerry Nadler would visit real America he wouldn’t be so ignorant.
— Terri (@River_City) January 13, 2024
-
Next bus load, send it to Nadler's house!
— 1_Freeman (@Glockfan19) January 11, 2024
Imagine if Trump said this.
— Liberals_R_Idiots_Notta Democrat (@Notta_Democrat) January 12, 2024
Translation – We need our slaves back and this is the best way we can do it without actually calling them slaves.
— 1 Pissed Off Patriot (@Azraels_Brother) January 12, 2024
Worked in the fields with migrant workers, both legal and illegal, back in the 1970s and 198os in California. Off and on as circumstances evolved. The UFW (United Farm Workers) tried to improve the lot of workers but greedy corporations and their lapdog lackeys in Sacramento and the federal government ensured those vital workers were spit upon constantly.
Unsure if this is still true, but back then a farmworker had to work in excess of 60-hours in a week before overtime started. Saw little kids and elderly picking berries at piece-work: X amount of dollars per container filled.
At fields where several types of work were conducted the migrants allowed the infirm, elderly and youth to have the easier jobs with the able-bodied males taking the most arduous tasks.
I wonder why the elite-owned media never covers these affairs. There is far more going on that what I can fit in here. Ohhh, silly me!!!! The elite-class owns the corporations making massive amounts of wealth via the labors of those put-upon workers.
I have always believed that Nadler is an alien from Uranus.
Simple answer: welfare reform: No work, No eat!