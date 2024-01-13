We Need Illegal Aliens to Pick Our Vegetables in New York

Jerry Nadler says we need illegals to pick our cotton — I mean vegetables. We also need them to pay for our Medicare.

“Our vegetables would rot in the ground if they weren’t being picked by many immigrants — many illegal immigrants!”

Yes, all the millions of illegals from 150+ countries spanning the globe are going to Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, New York, etc. to work in the fields. What a tired, vapid. exhausted and stupid cliche. Just utter nonsense. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 12, 2024

The responses are appropriate.

The immigrants in question https://t.co/QD7N7KdRqY — Deep Thrill (@DeeperThrill) January 12, 2024

Nadler, himself is a vegetable. — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) January 12, 2024

We wouldn’t need to import foreigners into our country to do these jobs if our people were more interested in reviving our American families and dedicate themselves to having & raising up our future generations of Americans rather than supporting & celebrating being able to KILL… — Grandy (@thewoman62) January 12, 2024

@JerryNadler “I want my food and I want to pay as close to slave wages as possible.” — Conservative Rebel (@JesseASweeney) January 12, 2024

If Jerry Nadler would visit real America he wouldn’t be so ignorant. — Terri (@River_City) January 13, 2024

Next bus load, send it to Nadler's house! — 1_Freeman (@Glockfan19) January 11, 2024

Imagine if Trump said this. — Liberals_R_Idiots_Notta Democrat (@Notta_Democrat) January 12, 2024

Translation – We need our slaves back and this is the best way we can do it without actually calling them slaves. — 1 Pissed Off Patriot (@Azraels_Brother) January 12, 2024

