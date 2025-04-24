Mainstream Media Won’t Tell You About the New Drug Factories

Do you know who our major trading partners are? The answer is Switzerland at number one, and Mexico at number two.

Switzerland is the home of La Roche Pharmaceuticals. Roche is the fifth-largest pharmaceutical company in the world by revenue and the leading provider of cancer treatments globally. They plan to build more of their factories here and are expected to spend $50 billion.

It would relieve us of reliance on China. If you remember, during the pandemic, when Donald Trump called COVID-19 the China virus, China threatened to cut off our supply of antibiotics.

Roche will invest $50 billion in American manufacturing over the next five years, including the construction of a new facility in Indiana. The Swiss biotech company stated that the investment will ultimately enable the company to export more medicines to the United States than it imports from the country.

The commitment includes new state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) sites, as well as new and expanded manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, and an additional site location to be announced soon.

Investments will create more than 12,000 new jobs: 1,000 at Roche and more than 11,000 in support of new US manufacturing capabilities.

Roche already has a significant existing US presence with more than 25,000 employees, 15 R&D centres, and 13 manufacturing sites.

