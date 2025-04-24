US Intelligence Ties the TdA Invasion to Venezuela’s Dictator

THE DEMOCRATS ARE FIGHTING LIKE HELL TO KEEP MURDERERS, AND ALL OTHER TYPE OF CRIMINALS, SOLIDLY IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THEY HAVE GONE CRAZY, AND ARE ONLY GETTING WORSE!!! ~ President Donald J. Trump

Tren de Aragua, or TdA, is a transnational gang of vicious killers. They are also foreign terrorists.

Before Democrats opened the US border, they had no footprint in the United States. Now they are in every major city and beyond.

Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, and former and current intelligence officials found that the Venezuelan opposition pointed to links between Maduro and TdA. A Chilean government inquiry found that TdA and Maduro’s regime coordinated an assassination there.

In other words, TdA are foreign terrorists, eligible for deportation under the Alien Enemies Act.

They are all over the USA thanks to Democrats:

BREAKING: Five gang members belonging to Tren de Aragua—arrested for an armed robbery spree in Fresno County, California while shooting and trying to kill police officers. These are the bloodthirsty killers who the Democrats are fighting to not deport to CECOT. pic.twitter.com/xBwRhkOj6Q — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) April 24, 2025

The Media Wants to Hide Terrorism

The Washington Post and the New York Times are working feverishly to prove that Venezuelan dictator Maduro is not working with gangs to invade our borders. They want to make it impossible for President Trump to use the Alien Enemies Act to get these monsters out of the country.

The media is lying to us

Gabbard said in a Monday evening tweet that “The weaponization of intelligence to undermine the President’s agenda is an assault on democracy. Those behind this illegal leak of classified intelligence, twisted and manipulated to convey the exact opposite finding, will be held accountable under the full force of the law […]Rooting out this politicization of intelligence is exactly what President Trump campaigned on and what Americans overwhelmingly voted for. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence fully supports the assessment that the foreign terrorist organization, Tren De Aragua, is acting with the support of the Maduro Regime, and thus subject to arrest, detention, and removal as alien enemies of the United States.”

A senior intelligence official compared the Taliban’s protection of al-Qaeda to the Maduro regime’s facilitation of TdA.

The official told Just the News that examples include the U.S. going to war in Afghanistan against Al-Qaeda because the Taliban government was providing Al-Qaeda sanctuary. The Taliban were never assessed to be directing Al-Qaeda’s attacks — they provided Al-Qaeda with sanctuary, which enabled the Islamist terrorist attack on our country on 9/11.

The official also said that the Maduro regime clearly plays a similar role for TdA, resulting in armed TdA gangs violently seizing territory and entire apartment complexes in America, in addition to the rapes, murders, and human trafficking TdA is involved with.

“TdA leaders have historically been located and broadly benefited from conditions in Venezuela created by the Venezuelan government,” and that “the Venezuelan government gives sanctuary to TdA, aiding and abetting their crimes and terrorist activities against the United States by enabling them to thrive.”

The Justice Department also announced on Wednesday that it had charged an “alleged high-ranking member” of TdA, Jose Enrique Martinez Flores, with “conspiring to provide and providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization as well as conspiracy and distribution of cocaine in Colombia intended for distribution in the United States.”

There is much more intel at Just the News.

