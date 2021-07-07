Make sure you call July 4 Independence Day for the sake of Biden voters



















Americans don’t even know why we celebrate July 4th. So please call it Independence Day so there is at least a shot at them finding out.

Our pathetic educational system isn’t teaching Americans.

The respondents, Biden Voters, were guessing as to why we celebrate July 4.

Watch:

In the next clip, these Biden voters think that asking them what Biden did in the past is politics, not history, not current events, just politics.

They have zero interest in learning any of it. They vote with no knowledge whatsoever.

Watch:

