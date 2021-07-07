Pennsylvania seeks election material for a forensic investigation



















Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker Doug Mastriano requested “information and materials” from multiple counties for a “forensic investigation” of the 2020 election. This is the first step toward creating a copycat of the audit in Maricopa County, Arizona.

He said was encouraged to run for governor by former President Donald Trump, and has been a staunch supporter.

State Rep. Mastriano will meet virulent resistance from state officials, and the Democrats in the legislature and elsewhere. The media will get vicious.

If any Republican questions the integrity of the sketchy November election, s/he is vilified as anti-American.

Trump lost Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes to the dementia patient.

It marks a first step in a forensic audit.

“A forensic investigation of our election results and processes for the 2020 General Election and the 2021 Primary will go a long way to restore trust in our system,” Mastriano tweeted Wednesday, alongside an op-ed titled ‘Why I am initiating a forensic investigation of the 2020 General Election and 2021 Primary.’

A forensic investigation of our election results and processes for the 2020 General Election and the 2021 Primary will go a long way to restore trust in our system.https://t.co/mIL0lqhYIr — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) July 7, 2021

