Dr. Robert Malone Sues The Washington Post for Defamation

Dr. Robert Malone is suing The Washington Post, a thoroughly political and inaccurate publication.

DR. MALONE SUED THE WASHINGTON POST ON AUGUST 19TH FOR DEFAMATION

Dr. Malone is suing The Washington Post for defamation. They took a “selective misquote” and used a CDC study to contest an assertion he never made.

The lawsuit states that “Dr. Malone’s statements concerning COVID-19 and the purported ‘vaccines’ were 100% factually accurate. He has never committed fraud or engaged in any medical disinformation or misinformation.”

The Jan. 24 article says Malone offered “misinformation” during a speech saying that the COVID-19 vaccines “are not working” against the Omicron virus variant.

As proof, the paper linked to studies by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from January that found a booster shot on top of a primary series was protecting well against severe disease. The studies were published in the agency’s quasi-journal, which has a stated goal of being aligned with the agency’s messaging. The centers have repeatedly promoted COVID-19 vaccination during the pandemic.

Later in the speech, Malone said that the vaccines “do not prevent Omicron infection, viral replication, or spread to others.” That quote was not included in the Post’s article.

“I said nothing about disease and death at that point in time,” Malone told The Epoch Times, accusing the Post of taking a “selective misquote” and using the CDC study to contest an assertion he never made.

Maybe if they get sued enough The Post will stop defaming people.

Related