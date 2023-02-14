Massive Russian Offensive Begins, Americans Told to Get Out of Russia

The US issued a level 4 travel warning to Americans in Russia as Russian troops move east. It’s a ‘do not travel’ warning. Russia is allegedly preparing for a massive offensive on Ukraine. They might have amassed as many as 500,000 troops for the offensive.

The offensive appears to have begun as Russia sharply accelerates operations and troop movements. Ukrainians elected President Zelensky to negotiate peace with Russia, and he has done a 180.

Ukraine appears to be in desperate shape.

LEVEL 4 TRAVEL WARNING

At the same time, Reuters reports that the State Department issued a Level 4 travel alert. This should wake people up. While we’re watching balloons, the West is closer to war with Russia. China is preparing for war with the West. And we are ill-prepared for such a war.

As this is going on, we are invaded by anonymous people, which includes people from Russia and China. Does anyone believe our enemies aren’t pouring through our borders? Is Biden sealing our fate?

The travel advisory:

“Do not travel to Russia due to the unpredictable consequences of the unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, the potential for harassment and the singling out of U.S. citizens for detention by Russian government security officials, the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, and the possibility of terrorism,” reads the alert.

“U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately. Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions.”

The warning marks the highest level, Level 4, of alerts issued by the State Department.

The US could soon be dragged into this war.

DID BIDEN DESTROY NORD STREAM?

If the Biden regime blew up Nord Stream, it would be an act of war that Americans did not approve. Biden should be immediately impeached if it’s true. The Biden administration might have blown up an ally’s source of fuel.

The US strongly denies the report, but Hersh insists it’s true and won’t give up the source. He gave an interview on Radio Nerd and said The NY Times and Washington Post cheapened news media by citing small players as anonymous sources. Hersh said he doesn’t think they have any inside sources.

“The war I know about is not the war you’re reading about,” he asserted.

“It’s amazing to me how they fall in line, my colleagues,” he continued, bemoaning the fact that many outlets such as the NYT, WP, CNN, and MSN are mouthpieces for the Biden administration.

Hersh also said it was “not a hard story to find.” We knew someone in NATO was involved.

