Man Crashes SUV Through Woodfield Mall Narrowly Missing Shoppers

A driver was taken into custody after a car drove through Woodfield Mall Friday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. Miraculously, there were no injuries. He crashed through a store and knocked over kiosks, inflicting other damage.

They arrested the guy that drove his SUV into Woodfield Mall pic.twitter.com/6cddJQCneD — milo ☁️ (@IcedVenti) September 20, 2019

Police were on the scene at the Schaumburg mall around 2:30 p.m. after witnesses said a black SUV drove through Sears, striking kiosks. The incident took place on the lower level of the mall.

A video posted to Twitter shows a black SUV driving past a Forever 21, and people running away.

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019

The car drove into woodfield through sears right passed my mom! Sooo scary! pic.twitter.com/bwm85RRr6T — Nicole Doyle (@Nikkidoylee) September 20, 2019

Schaumburg police said no injuries were reported. Police also said there was no evidence of an active shooter.

The Chicago FBI said they were aware of the incident and are assisting local law enforcement. They said there was no threat to public safety.