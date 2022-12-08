George Washington Zelensky is Time Magazine’s Man of the Year. This year’s choice was the most clear-cut in memory,” Time CEO and editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote in a letter to readers.

“Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Volodymyr Zelensky galvanized the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades,” Felsenthal added.

The public is buying that line even though Zelensky, a World Economic Forum and NATO acolyte, wouldn’t honor the 1999 agreements with Russia to keep Ukraine neutral. Moreover, he wouldn’t honor Minsk 2. After the Obama-Biden promoted coup of 2014, Ukraine’s Azov Nazis began firing into Donbas and across the territorial lines into Russia. The U.S. had established bio-warfare labs all over Ukraine, and Russia found out. Finally, on February 17, 2022, Ukraine began firing into Donbas, breaking the ceasefire, as Russian troops surrounded the country. Russia invaded shortly after.

Because nothing says war like Balenciaga.

Over the summer, the Man of the Year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, recruited fashion brand and Pedo-enabling Balenciaga’s creative director, Denma, to oversee a charity supporting Ukrainian refugees. Denma planned the recent S&M toddler shoot for the company.

People are starting to wake up. A new survey indicates that Americans’ support for Kiev is slipping. According to polling conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, the number of citizens who want the White House to pursue a diplomatic path is nearly equal to those who advocate indefinite military aid to Ukraine.

The survey shows a declining number of Republicans who want to give military assistance to Kiev, carrying on a six-month trend. Global Affairs polling in March found that 80% of GOP-leaning respondents wanted the White House to arm Ukraine. That number declined to 64% in July and was down to 55% in the latest poll released on Sunday. Democratic Party support has also dropped, though at a slower pace.

Because nothing says democracy like a petty despot.

Why are we supporting Zelensky, man of the year? Our government says we must do it to protect democracy and the borders of Ukraine.

The only problem is Ukraine isn’t a democracy, and Zelensky is a tyrant. At the same time, Ukrainians are being killed fighting for a lie.

The freedom fighter George Washington – Goerge Bush’s Winston Churchill of Ukraine – is shutting down an entire Orthodox Christian church sect for no justifiable reason. He’s seizing all their property and wealth.

Our administration says nothing about this, which should clarify what they have in store for us.

Watch one response from a Bishop:

Longer Clip:



Related