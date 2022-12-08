New Bill Will Mandate K-12 Vaccines

Some in New York are pushing for masking as a permanent way of life, and at the same time, Gov. Kathy Hochul will sign a bill to mandate children in grades K 12 get vaccinated for COVID.

The Assembly resumes on January 6th and the first bill is A8378 to mandate the vaccines. The Assembly and the State Senate are rubber stamps for Hochul. It will likely pass both.

The bill’s sponsor is Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, and the co-sponsor is Assemblyman Phillip Steck.

The Bill “Authorizes the commissioner of health to develop and supervise the execution of a program of immunization against COVID-19 for purposes of state aid to schools; requires immunization against COVID-19 for attendance at school.”

These two Assemblymen were also responsible for excluding the New York State’s religious exemption for children in 2019.

The vaccine was rushed and has not been sufficiently studied. The adverse effects on children have not been adequately studied. Parents can’t even sue the vaccine manufacturers if their child develops a side effect such as myocarditis because it’s an experimental drug.

Parents should have the right to choose if they want to vaccinate their children for Covid-19, which is now very mild and not dangerous.

Scientifically, there isn’t much justification for mandating at this time, but people are kept in the dark.

Please sign the petition here. And call your politicians or these two sponsors. If we let them do this, they can do anything to us.

Related