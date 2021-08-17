Man who didn’t drop from the plane & IStandWithBiden’s trending

















Great job with all that planning, Tony Blinken. RCH885 departed Hamid Karzai International Airport at 7:11 am after it was delayed by crowds of desperate people, and maybe some terrorists, charging the plane. We say some terrorists because the Taliban released prisoners who then ran for the airport.

The crew noticed a body in the right wheel after takeoff. They issued a landing gear malfunction and possible stowaway. They initiated an emergency response. We won’t go into the details.

The crew had to see mental health professionals. You can view the very graphic video here. We can’t show that. It’s too sad and graphic. The people are not educated and perhaps some would rather die than remain in Afghanistan. But we can’t help the world when we can’t even help ourselves.

Biden and his handlers have blood on their hands.

With all that alleged Blinken planning, there was no security set up at the airport in advance. Currently, the Taliban have been able to encircle the airport to keep everyone from leaving the country.

ISTANDWITHBIDEN IS TRENDING

#IStandwithBiden is now trending on Twitter which tells me there are thousands of fools on Twitter — 48,200 so far. They are loyalists in MoveOn and other commie organizations who were told to share the hashtag.

Some of the people released by the Obama-Biden administration from GITMO rejoined the fight and showed up at the Biden peace talks. You’d think that would ring some alarm bells.

Earlier this year, one of them, Khairullah Khairkhwa, actually sat across the table from President Biden’s envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, in Moscow, where Khairkhwa was part of the official Taliban delegation that negotiated the final terms of the US withdrawal. The retreat cleared a path for the Taliban to retake power after 20 years.

“I started jihad to remove foreign forces from my country and establish an Islamic government, and jihad will continue until we reach that goal through a political agreement,” Khairkhwa said at the summit.

