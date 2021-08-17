Man who didn’t drop from the plane & IStandWithBiden’s trending

Great job with all that planning, Tony Blinken. RCH885 departed Hamid Karzai International Airport at 7:11 am after it was delayed by crowds of desperate people, and maybe some terrorists, charging the plane. We say some terrorists because the Taliban released prisoners who then ran for the airport.
The crew noticed a body in the right wheel after takeoff. They issued a landing gear malfunction and possible stowaway. They initiated an emergency response. We won’t go into the details.
The crew had to see mental health professionals. You can view the very graphic video here. We can’t show that. It’s too sad and graphic. The people are not educated and perhaps some would rather die than remain in Afghanistan. But we can’t help the world when we can’t even help ourselves.
Biden and his handlers have blood on their hands.
With all that alleged Blinken planning, there was no security set up at the airport in advance. Currently, the Taliban have been able to encircle the airport to keep everyone from leaving the country.
ISTANDWITHBIDEN IS TRENDING
#IStandwithBiden is now trending on Twitter which tells me there are thousands of fools on Twitter — 48,200 so far. They are loyalists in MoveOn and other commie organizations who were told to share the hashtag.
Some of the people released by the Obama-Biden administration from GITMO rejoined the fight and showed up at the Biden peace talks. You’d think that would ring some alarm bells.
Earlier this year, one of them, Khairullah Khairkhwa, actually sat across the table from President Biden’s envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, in Moscow, where Khairkhwa was part of the official Taliban delegation that negotiated the final terms of the US withdrawal. The retreat cleared a path for the Taliban to retake power after 20 years.
“I started jihad to remove foreign forces from my country and establish an Islamic government, and jihad will continue until we reach that goal through a political agreement,” Khairkhwa said at the summit.
This was PLANNED Failure. The odds aren’t that you can’t screw up a Country as bad as the Traitor Joe Administration has without a plan. The present people in power are doing all they can to screw Americans for having the gall to Elect and America First Businessman as President. The Federal Government Bureaucracy is about the Deep State Bureaucracy, not the People! It’s going to get a lot worse, unless the Governors get together and do something.
I don’t want to sound crass here, but wait a minute. Wasn’t this a military transport, with military officers, and they had to seek mental heath help. I could see becoming emotional and tearing up, but needing psychological help seems a bit much.
One thing a military needs, and the Taliban has plenty, is mental toughness. We had soldiers going in wave after wave on D-Day and getting cut down, but they kept on going. That’s mental toughness. What kind of military are we developing now, the new and improved “transgender” corps.
It’s not only the military, but society in general. How many times do we see news with the caveat, this may be too graphic for some viewers, and it’s people running after a plane. And if it’s a dead body, we Surely can’t see that, yet how many films nowadays is full of the most horrific gore. Trailers for those are played all the time. So, I’ll just say, if anyone in the military needs psychological help because of seeing a body, maybe shouldn’t BE in the military.
I lot of people don’t belong in the Military. The problem is pretty much from the 0-6 Level on up. All the way to the Commander-in-Chief. We need to roll back Military Training about 50 years. We are not going to win Wars with people more interested in Politics and being WOKE than destroying our enemies with malice. We worry way too much about “Collateral Damage”. When the Civilians don’t have skin in the game they will support our enemies. You win wars by changing hearts and minds and by killing everyone else. Remember that when Civil War breaks out.
What a Fraud. I guess you can’t fail him for long-term memory decline.
The press briefing sure is spending quite a bit of time on Blaming others, while saying They take responsibility. What he failed to admit is those 2500 troops kept things in check all this time and those 15,000 were kept on bases, doing No operations. He didn’t answer the question about assuring EVERY American will be airlifted. Has not spoken to any other world leader?? WHY?
I’ll have ‘circle back’ later.
To the Twits on Twitter that are Never Trumper commies, as per usual you ignoramuses pisssed on the wrong tree again. Stay vigilant you cockeyed fools. The Taliban hates you too. Your dear Fuhrer created another catastrophic foul stinking mess with his no plan, plan that has placed America in grave danger, because you chose to vote for a demented incoherent old man that’s always been a liar. You’re all complicit sacks of bat guano who are void of cognizant reasoning.