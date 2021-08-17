Border report is terrible! Biden’s DHS secretary lies again!

















DHS Secretary Mayorkas is still lying, even after being caught on a hot mic saying the border is unsustainable. He is falsely claiming most of those pouring into the country illegally are sent back.

Earlier this year, WH press secretary Jen Psaki said that “most of them [individuals and families that illegally cross the border] are sent back to their home countries.”

Fox News’ Bill Melugin covers the border every day, and as it turns out Biden administration claims — that most are turned away — is untrue.

BREAKING: 212,672 migrants [illegal aliens] were encountered at our Southern border during the month of July, a 13% increase over June (188,829) which was a 20-year record in itself. The numbers have gone up every single month President Biden has been in office. July is a new 20-year record, FoxLA reporter Bill Melugin tweeted.

Only 95,788 of these encounters resulted in a Title 42 expulsion.

That doesn’t count the hundreds of thousands sneaking in and not turning themselves in to Border Patrol.

DHS Sec. Mayorkas is asked about recent videos showing large groups of illegal immigrants continuing to cross into the U.S. despite saying the border is “closed”: “The border is closed. We are expelling single adults and families under the Title 42 authority…” https://t.co/E9ZpSNtkWw pic.twitter.com/SIzn8LEuza — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 11, 2021

This is the truth:

Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the border crisis in leaked audio: “This is unsustainable. These numbers cannot continue.” pic.twitter.com/60sQDuApWl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2021

