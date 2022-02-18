Man Wins Women’s Title in Swimming, Sets a New Record

By
M Dowling
-
0

University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas set a new pool record Thursday as he won the women’s 500-yard freestyle at the Ivy League Championships.

Thomas is a man, fully-equipped with male genitals, but he says he’s now a woman.

His time in the freestyle for WOMEN was 4 minutes, 37:32 seconds, which is the fastest ever recorded in the women’s event at Harvard University’s Blodgett Pool, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

But he’s a man stealing the title that belongs to actual women. For a man, which is what he is, the NCAA record is 4:08.19. It’s easy to see why he’s doing what he’s doing as he ruins women’s swimming as a competitive sport.

If he wants to be transgender and compete fairly, he needs to have the surgery.


