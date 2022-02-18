Man Wins Women’s Title in Swimming, Sets a New Record

University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas set a new pool record Thursday as he won the women’s 500-yard freestyle at the Ivy League Championships.

Thomas is a man, fully-equipped with male genitals, but he says he’s now a woman.

His time in the freestyle for WOMEN was 4 minutes, 37:32 seconds, which is the fastest ever recorded in the women’s event at Harvard University’s Blodgett Pool, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

But he’s a man stealing the title that belongs to actual women. For a man, which is what he is, the NCAA record is 4:08.19. It’s easy to see why he’s doing what he’s doing as he ruins women’s swimming as a competitive sport.

If he wants to be transgender and compete fairly, he needs to have the surgery.

Congratulations to Catherine Buroker, who might have come second in this race, but as she lost to trans woman Lia Thomas (born a man) Catherine is the real winner here 👏🏻🏊‍♀️ https://t.co/TgnPDn4mML — Martin Daubney ✌🏻🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) February 18, 2022

