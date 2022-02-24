Manhattan DA Has Doubts About Trump Case So 2 Top Henchmen Resign

Two prosecutors heading the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s probe into the Trump Organization called it quits on Wednesday — throwing the case into question.

The DA’s office confirmed the resignations of Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne.

They were allegedly frustrated with the direction of the case, which is nowhere.

The DA spokeswoman said they “are grateful for their service.”

Former DA Cyrus Vance wants to prosecute the Trump Organization and it’s CFO Allen Weisselberg with fraud.

The New York Times, which first reported the move, said it came after Alvin Bragg suggested to the attorneys that he had doubts about moving forward. Prosecutors had been questioning witnesses before the grand jury until about a month ago, essentially stopping the investigation, according to the Times.

The Times reports:

Without Mr. Bragg’s commitment to move forward, the prosecutors late last month postponed a plan to question at least one witness before the grand jury, one of the people said. They have not questioned any witnesses in front of the grand jury for more than a month, essentially pausing their investigation into whether Mr. Trump inflated the value of his assets to obtain favorable loan terms from banks.

The precise reasons for Mr. Bragg’s pullback are unknown, and he has made few public statements about the status of the inquiry since taking office, but the prosecutors had encountered a number of challenges in pursuing Mr. Trump. Notably, they had thus far been unable to persuade any Trump Organization executives to cooperate and turn on Mr. Trump.

Maybe they won’t turn because he didn’t do anything wrong.

Without Pomerantz and Dunne there to steer the probe, its future is uncertain.

There is at the same time an escalation in the activity of a parallel civil inquiry by the vindictive New York state attorney general, Letitia James. Her office is examining some of the same alleged conduct by Mr. Trump and is also participating in the criminal inquiry.

No one has ever been scrutinized the way Donald Trump has been, and still they can’t find anything or even create some fake crime.

