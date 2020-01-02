Senator will introduce a measure to dismiss the impeachment

Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, will seek to have the articles of impeachment dismissed since the House has refused to send them to the Senate.

In three tweets, he argued that normally “if the prosecution doesn’t proceed with the case, it gets dismissed.”

“So on Monday, I will introduce a measure to dismiss this bogus impeachment for lack of prosecution,” he tweeted.

This will expose Dems’ circus for what it is: a fake impeachment, abuse of the Constitution, based on no evidence. If Dems won’t proceed with trial, bogus articles should be dismissed and @realDonaldTrump fully cleared — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 2, 2020

My proposal will take form of motion to update Senate impeachment rules to account for this unprecedented attempt to obstruct Senate trial. Stay tuned — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 2, 2020

CAN IT WORK

It doesn’t seem likely that Hawley will get the 51 votes they need. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins have already signaled they might prefer a trial. Then there is Mitt Romney.

Hawley’s pledge to try to dismiss the impeachment effort comes after Trump tweeted a quote this week from Fox News arguing for the articles to be dismissed.

But Senate Republicans have also signaled that they want to acquit Trump fully, not merely dismiss the articles. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has also previously shot down the idea of dismissing the articles, saying the Senate will have a trial.

“I don’t think there’s any question that we have to take up the matter. The rules of impeachment are very clear, we’ll have to have a trial. My own view is that we should give people the opportunity to put the case on,” McConnell said in November.