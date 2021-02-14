Manhattan DA’s fishing for crimes, probing Trump’s business properties









Prosecutors are investigating loans the former president took on four buildings, including his flagship Trump Tower

Lavrentiy Beria had nothing on these Democrats. “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime,” Beria once said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, New York prosecutors are investigating financial dealings around some of Donald Trump’s signature Manhattan properties. This is in addition to other probes they have going.

The people said Manhattan prosecutors are examining loans Mr. Trump took out on his flagship Fifth Avenue building, Trump Tower; 40 Wall St., an art deco skyscraper in New York City’s Financial District; Trump International Hotel and Tower, a hotel and condominium building at Columbus Circle; and Trump Plaza, an apartment building on Manhattan’s East Side.

Mr. Trump has called the probe a partisan “witch hunt” led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., a Democrat. Mr. Trump’s lawyers have called the investigation a “fishing expedition” in Mr. Vance’s bid to get the former president’s tax returns.

Mr. Vance’s office has said in court filings that it is pursuing a complex investigation into alleged insurance and bank fraud by the Trump Organization and its officers.

Prosecutors’ examination of Mr. Trump’s Manhattan properties comes as Mr. Vance’s office is locked in a legal battle for the former president’s tax returns and other financial information. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this past July that Mr. Trump’s accounting firm was required to hand over the records. Mr. Trump appealed that ruling a second time, on different grounds, but the high court hasn’t said if it would hear the case, leaving Mr. Vance’s subpoena in limbo.

Vance is not being honest here. These probes have gone on for years and he’s never found anything.

They’re probably hoping they can find an error on a form and claim fraud.

Prosecutors are also looking at an estate in Westchester and subpoenaed information.

The Trump Organization has said that the investigation of Ms. James, a Democrat, is motivated by politics.

When she took the position, she did say that was her goal.

