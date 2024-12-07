Mannheim Stabbing Victim Fined for Incitement to Hatred

Activist and blogger Michael Stürzenberger was the victim of a violent knifing attack in Mannheim because of his criticism of radical Islam. An Afghan migrant attacked him and a police officer, who was killed.

Six months later, he was convicted for incitement to hatred and given a €3,600 fine by a regional court in Hamburg. His harsh criticism of radical Islam or Islam in general is banned. He would have been imprisoned for six months, but the sentence was reduced to a fine partly due to the assassination attempt.

His harsh criticism was based on his comments at a 2020 rally that political Islam is a threat to democracy.

Spiked.com writes that critics, including German authorities and mainstream media, view his statements as fueling right-wing populism and extremist views. His comparisons between the Koran and Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf” and his controversial remarks about crimes committed or allegedly committed by Muslim migrants have intensified scrutiny.

Stabbing attacks are justified or understandable based on speech they don’t like?

Germany is lost.

