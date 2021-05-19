Maricopa audit: Dems are desperate, and serial numbers are missing



















We are struggling as to how we’re going to be able to match up” ballots that couldn’t be read by machines. ~ Ken Bennett

NEW SNAG IN MARICOPA

The liaison between Senate Republicans who authorized the audit and county officials told a hearing Tuesday that serial numbers were missing on damaged ballots that were duplicated so they could be read by vote tabulation machines, Just the News reported.

Each damaged ballot and its associated duplicate ballot are supposed to have the same serial number to ensure they are only counted once.

But he has found many batches of damaged ballots without the serial numbers that are on the duplicates, violating state law. “We are struggling as to how we’re going to be able to match up” those damaged and duplicated ballots, Bennett said.

DELETED FILES FUROR

Deleted files in Maricopa County have been recovered. Ben Cotton said he has “the information he needs from the recovered data.”

Ben Cotton, the founder of a computer forensics firm working on the audit, told Senate President Karen Fann and fellow Republican Sen. Warren Petersen, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, that he recovered files that he said were deleted.

“I discovered an MFT that clearly indicated that the database directory was deleted from that server,” Cotton said. “All of this may be a moot point because subsequently, I’ve been able to recover all of those files and I have access to that data.”

Maricopa County’s 14-page letter and supporting documentation sent to Fann on Monday included a rebuttal to the claim, saying the auditors couldn’t find the data because they didn’t know where to look.

DEMOCRATS ARE DESPERATELY TRYING TO STOP THE AUDIT, WHY???

SPECIAL REPORT: AMERICA’S AUDIT Maricopa County elected officials demand end to audit, launch broad attack on authority, motivation of AZ Senate, AZ Courts, voters in staged political circus. AZGOP Chairwoman @kelliwardaz defends audit, sets the record straight. #FinishTheAudit pic.twitter.com/qiJJRSeIBZ — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) May 18, 2021

