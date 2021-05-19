Soros-funded sheriff is blocking subpoenas in Maricopa audit



















Sheriff Paul Penzone objects to sharing data with a “private uncertified hacking company based on a hunch,” despite court order.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is stonewalling the audit by blocking subpoenas. His campaign was paid handsomely for this obedience to the wokey lefties.

The Story

During his last election in 2016, megadonor Leftist George Soros gave Penzone’s campaign $2 million as he ran to defeat Sheriff Arpaio.

$2 million for a little sheriff’s race?

It was the largest single donation Soros made in a local race in the 2016 election cycle, according to a Politico report at the time. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, kicked in another $250,000 to the pro-Penzone effort.

The money went to a political action committee, Maricopa Strong, that spent heavily on mailers and TV ads knocking Arpaio and boosting his profile.

Penzone is now blocking subpoenas for the routers for security reasons, he claims. This is after a judge told them to give the routers and passwords over to the auditors.

This is so corrupt.

Related

















