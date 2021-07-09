Maricopa County AZ audit “will shock the country”



















During an interview on his War Room podcast, Steve Bannon spoke with the Gateway Pundit’s reporter Jordan Conradson about the audit finishing up in Maricopa County.

Biden’s win was quite ‘miraculous.’

Bannon asked about the security breach of November 3rd in Arizona. Conradson said there is no information on that yet.

The routers were still not released and courts keep rejecting the requests over security.

They need the routers for the forensic audit but the reporter didn’t know how they will handle this moving ahead.

Bannon then wanted to know what the next step will be.

Conradson said they are “quadruple checking” the count, assuring Bannon, “this court case is not going to fail.”

“What do you think the timing of this is? What is your best idea now of timing? Because that’s the domino,” Bannon asked.

Conradson said the final report will likely come in August.

“Whether it’s a letter of Karen Fann to Maricopa County, whether it’s a subpoena to get more information? Her first salvo in this I think is going to shock the country. I think we’re going to get, I think we may get an actual interim letter from Karen Fann before the final report,” he added.

“I know they’re working on the final report. But I think that’s going to be something that’s a formal process because that’s what they said they were going to do as a report. I think there’s going to be shots fired from the state senate with some pretty definitive numbers saying, Hey, we’re confused here, to Maricopa County,” he added.

He called the audit’ the ‘gold standard.’

Watch:

Related

















