Maricopa County ballots arrive for audit at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum – watch livestream link









The physical hand count of the Maricopa county ballots in Arizona will start TODAY. In addition to physical ballot auditing, a physical canvassing of some voters and addresses will take place to match the ballot to the voter. The pre-selected addresses contain multiple ballot returns, some in the thousands.

The tabulation machines were transferred yesterday.

Democrats keep suing to stop the audit. Why? They said it was a perfect election so, why?

The auditor set up a live stream link:

Democrat lawsuit:

The Arizona Democratic Party files a lawsuit to halt the state Senate audit of 2020 election results in Maricopa County. pic.twitter.com/2v52nLUyne — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) April 23, 2021

