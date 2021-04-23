Maricopa County ballots arrive for audit at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum – watch livestream link

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The physical hand count of the Maricopa county ballots in Arizona will start TODAY.  In addition to physical ballot auditing, a physical canvassing of some voters and addresses will take place to match the ballot to the voter.  The pre-selected addresses contain multiple ballot returns, some in the thousands.

The tabulation machines were transferred yesterday.

Democrats keep suing to stop the audit. Why? They said it was a perfect election so, why?

The auditor set up a live stream link:

Democrat lawsuit:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply