Teen attempted killer yelled, “I’m going to stab the fuck out of you, bitch”









The aunt of the 16-year-old girl shot by a Columbus, Ohio police officer said, "My loving niece was killed "like a dog in the street" by a white cop.

Peaceful, loving Makhiah Bryant, as her mother describes her, told the girl she tried to stab, “I’m going to stab the fuck out of you, bitch.” You can hear her say it in this clip.

A neighbor caught the shooting on a video from his home surveillance camera and said the officer had no other choice and made the right decision.

Home security footage has captured a new angle of the shooting of Ma’khia Bryant as a neighbor said he believes more people could have been killed if the officer hadn’t shot the 16-year-old black girl dead in Columbus, Ohio.

The 26-second video gives a glimpse into the moments leading up to Tuesday’s fatal incident as a girl – later identified as Bryant – is seen walking down a driveway toward other people at the very same time that a police car pulls up outside the home.

The neighbor, Donavon Brinson, said in an interview with the Columbus Dispatch that the foster mom across the street from him has cared for many girls over the years, so when he pulled into his driveway after running errands and saw a commotion among some girls in her yard, he thought it was just a “girl fight.”

After he went inside, the situation escalated. When police arrived, he heard four shots, looked out the window, and saw Ma’Khai Bryant on the ground.

Brinson checked his security camera footage over his garage and saw what happened. He has turned his video footage over to the Columbus police.

Brinson said he didn’t see how the officer could have taken any other action than what he did, and said he believes more people might have died had police not taken action. “It was violent and all just happened so fast,” he said.

