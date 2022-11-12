Maricopa Supervisor Is Offended As He Counts Ballots Like It’s Botswana

After slow-rolling the count of the gubernatorial election, Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates said he was offended that Republican candidate Kari Lake Thursday criticized it. Botswana only took three days to count their ballots, and they have nowhere near Bill Gates’s budget.

“Quite frankly, it’s offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me are slow rolling this when they’re working 14 to 18 hours. So I really hope this is the end of that now. We can be patient and respect the results when they come out,” Gates said in remarks to a local station broadcast on CNN Friday.

Mrs. Lake didn’t criticize the counters.

She’s not insulting the counters. She’s saying he is a bad manager for slow-rolling the counting. He must think the best defense is a good offense.

Lake currently trails Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, 50.7% to 49.3%, with 78% of the votes in, according to the New York Times. She accused election officials of “slow rolling” the count during a Thursday appearance on Newsmax.

GATES SHOULD BE EMBARRASSED

Gates should be embarrassed. Instead, he turned it around and tried to make Republicans the bad guys. Republicans simply don’t want Third World elections.

Lake criticized handling the 2022 election after over 20% of ballot tabulators malfunctioned Tuesday, prompting an unsuccessful lawsuit to extend voting hours in Maricopa County.

“They got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s not malice,” Lake said Tuesday after voting. “But we are going to fix it, we are going to win, and when we win, there’s going to be a ‘come to Jesus’ for elections in Arizona.”

Taking a week to count votes with new ballots showing up after the election destroys trust in the system, and it is slow-rolling.

Democrats condemn people who expect efficiency; somehow, that’s fine with the media and everyone involved. Is Kari Lake the only one who sees the problem here? In the clip below, CNN doesn’t question Gates, who is wilfully or not, inept. Why didn’t they have a video clip of Kari’s statement? When will people stop buying into the corporate narrative?

Watch:

We hope Mrs. Lake is right:

.@KariLake: “Elected officials like the @stephen_richer‘s of the world & the @billgatesaz‘s of the world… they are controlling the narrative of election night here in this great country. And withholding and slow rolling results. I think it’s despicable. Get the job done guys.” pic.twitter.com/HxIAvKwONZ — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 10, 2022

