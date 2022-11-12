New York City E-Bike Fires Quadruple Since 2020

New York City fire response authorities report e-bikes and e-scooters have been catching fire regularly, up to four times a week on average. It’s quadrupled since 2020. The problem lies between the bikes’ lithium-ion batteries and their chargers, which aren’t universally inter-compatible.

The other problem is it’s New York City. There are so many people living on top of one another in the city, it’s inevitable some would be careless.

PEOPLE CAN DIE OR GET SERIOUSLY INJURED

New York Daily News reports they sometimes go on fire in the streets, but mostly when it’s recharging. Mismatched chargers don’t always turn off when the battery is charged. It keeps heating up, or the flammable electrolyte can leak.

The electrolyte fluid is highly combustible, which isn’t normally an issue, but if the battery is damaged or overheated, the liquid can ignite. Once one battery cell overheats, the adjacent ones follow (a process called thermal runaway), and the heat and pressure soon become too much to contain, resulting in an explosion, TechRadar says.

“According to anecdotal reporting from some fire departments, such as FDNY, many e-bike fires have resulted from those made with low-quality components (eg, batteries made with inadequate quality control or products that have not been certified by an independent testing laboratory).”

They fail like a blowtorch when they fail. In some cases, they’re explosive. they can blow walls down between rooms and apartments.

The FDNY investigated 174 of these fires yesterday, doubling the numbers from last year.

So far this year, six people have died in e-bike-related fires, and 93 people were injured, up from four deaths and 79 injuries last year.

Be FDNY Smart

