Marie Antoinette Pelosi tells Congress not to use gender terms but she does

Speaker Pelosi is blocking words like, “mother, father, sister, brother, son, and daughter,” as part of the new House rules. We don’t have enough issues without this nonsense.

However, she self-describes on her Twitter page like this: Speaker of the House, focused on strengthening America’s middle class and creating jobs; mother, grandmother, dark chocolate connoisseur.

Of course, she is the elite so she can do whatever she wants.

The Washington Post says she faces a scramble for votes on Monday to remain as Speaker and this is her last term. Every term has been her last term for years. We’d like to see her retire to her mansions and her expensive ice cream. However, anyone they’d pick to replace her — should she leave willingly — would be even further left than she is.

The Democrat Party will be completely unrecognizable in a few years. Can you imagine how far-left they will be by 2024?

Some in her party are angry that they didn’t do better in House races. They barely held onto the House.

Pelosi and her top aides maintain she has locked up the necessary votes for her re-election as Speaker — “I’m fine,” she told reporters Monday. But during a phone session with lawmakers earlier that day, Pelosi acknowledged she was concerned about attendance, reports WaPo.

“My opponent is covid,” she said, according to a Democrat on the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity to recount the private conversation.

Some Democrats don’t want to travel to DC for the vote over COV.

No Democratic lawmaker is openly challenging Pelosi, 80, for the speakership. Her top deputies, Hoyer and Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), were re-elected without opposition. In fact, several of her former critics are now openly praising her past two years of leadership.

She is most likely a shoo-in.