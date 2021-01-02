They seem COVID crazy in Canada too

What in the world is this garbage? Apparently, neighbors ratted this party of SIX out to the police. This is nuts.

Watch:

NEW – Canadian police stormed an “illegal gathering of six people” in a Gatineau home after a neighbor ratted them out. The residents resisted.pic.twitter.com/Bl5tJmMOIN — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 2, 2021

Ottawa Is Also Going Nuts

The City News reports that police say people and businesses were playing fast and loose with COVID-19 safety.

SIX PEOPLE?

On Boxing Day, three statements of offense were issues in the summer in connection with gatherings in two private residences, according to the City News.

Regarding businesses, police say officers visited 133 businesses during the week of December 20 to 27, but no statements of offenses were issued.