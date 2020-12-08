Top CCP Prof explains they have infiltrated top of US ‘power and influence”

Tucker Carlson aired a video by a Chinese government professor admitting that they have people at the “top of America’s core inner circle of power and influence.”
In the video, a top economics professor in China explains that they have people in very high places, especially on Wall Street. But when Trump came along, all that Chinese influence went away.
The professor also noted how Trump complained about Hunter Biden having a ‘global foundation.’ He basically confirmed that the Biden family was in bed with the Chinese, that they helped him make these global deals.
He added that those in positions at the top of the American government went to work to get Biden elected.
The professor claims the CCP bought Americans, and all can be bought.
Tucker Carlson segment on a video deleted from Chinese social media of a professor saying that China “has people at the top of America’s core inner circle of power & influence.” pic.twitter.com/h3Ygy6UlHk
GORDON CHANG ADDRESSES THE ISSUE
The Chinese didn’t pull this with Donald Trump because they were afraid of him. The Chinese Communists do have an ‘in’ with the top echelons of American power.
In case you’re not convinced, did you hear what the DNI said?
DNI Ratcliffe tells @CBS_Herridge that China is using blackmail, bribery and covert influence to target members of Congress and make sure “only laws that are favorable to China are passed” pic.twitter.com/3hQ23hXvtF
This was a damning video with the Chinese man bragging about the traitors they own in the US Government. DNI Ratcliffe and President Trump need to OUT these people, one of whom is Buyden.
Absent intervention by the Supreme Court the conquest of the United States and what remains of the free world by the ChiComs will be complete with the handing over of the White House to their agent Joe Biden on January 20,2021. The ChIComs will have achieved the greatest conquest in history without the firing of a single shot. God help us!