Mark Levin says “you have a massive Democrat scandal here”

Mark Levin called out Joe Biden masterfully last night on ‘Hannity.’ He said the Biden family is corrupt; Joe Biden obstructed justice in Ukraine; and Biden blackmailed that government to get that prosecutor removed, not just to protect his son but to protect his future run for President.

The legal analyst and talk show host said, “You have a massive Democrat scandal here.” It’s the reason Democrats are thrashing about.

Levin didn’t hold back and went through the timeline succinctly.

