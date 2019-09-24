Time Magazine Editor Says Biden “Does Have a Problem Here”

Joe Biden’s son was paid either $50,000 or $85,000 a month for his service for a very corrupt Ukrainian company, depending on which report you read. The son, Hunter Biden, had no expertise in the field or in Ukraine.

Ian Bremmer, Editor-at-Large for Time Magazine, told CNN that Biden does have a Ukraine problem because his son was clearly being paid for influence since, otherwise, “no one would pay him that kind of money for a company that frankly was pretty corrupt and has been before and has been since.”

“It’s hard to imagine Joe Biden wasn’t aware of it,” Bremmer said.