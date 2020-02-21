Ted Cruz called anti-Semitic for saying Bloomberg owns Bloomberg News

Senator Ted Cruz, a huge supporter of Jews and Israel, was accused of antisemitism for joking with Yashar Ali over a tweet. He joked about Bloomberg owning Bloomberg News.

Yashar Ali tweeted a headline at Bloomberg News which reads, “Bloomberg Campaign Says It’s a Two-Man Race for the Nomination”. Obviously, Bloomberg News service is spreading the news that the presidential race is between Michael Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders.

Cruz joked back, “It’s almost as if he owns the media,” a reference to the fact that Bloomberg owns Bloomberg News.

Previously, Bloomberg said his news service could not write any negative articles about him or his Democrat rivals, but they could write negative articles about President Trump.

It is clear he not only owns Bloomberg News, he controls it very tightly.

It’s almost as if he owns the media. https://t.co/0tVTBg0DtT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 19, 2020

With that, ADL’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt slammed Cruz’s remarks as “harmful antisemitic tropes.” He also pointed out that Cruz put forward a resolution in the Senate that condemns all forms of antisemitism.

As the author of a resolution condemning slanderous myths about Jews, money, and power, @tedcruz should know better. https://t.co/sH3kpFJ4D5 — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 19, 2020

Rep. Levin who also said his comment was antisemitic. Cruz responded to Levin, saying the accusations are “utter nonsense.” Rep. Levin isn’t too sharp it seems.

What utter nonsense. Its NAME is “Bloomberg News.” He literally owns it. There is no stronger supporter of Israel or foe of antisemitism in the Senate; instead get the House to pass my resolution (passed Senate 100-0) calling out Left-wing antisemitic comments of your colleagues. https://t.co/5TTApTdV3t — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 19, 2020

Are we really going there when Democrats have anti-Semitic congresspeople in their party who they back 100%? Democrats back them so much that they won’t even criticize their anti-Semitic remarks. When Pelosi should be kicking them off committees, she’s giving them key positions instead.

HOW SOCIAL MEDIA REACTED

Andy Levin is partners-in-hate with Tlaib & Omar & the Democratic party against Israel and against the Jewish people, while Ted Cruz is unquestionably one of our strongest friends. Thank you Ted for consistently standing up on our behalf. — Matt Diamond (@matthewldiamond) February 19, 2020

Ted these guys…. they are your guys… your base….. own it. pic.twitter.com/qB1FXKFHyA — Tim Wilson (@TimWilsonCPA) February 19, 2020

Another Christian ‘goes there’ — LWLou (@DeLuca11211) February 19, 2020

Speaking as an American Jew, this is shameful and you owe @tedcruz an apology — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 19, 2020

Ted is triggered pic.twitter.com/sEnmZRzTip — The Faceless Man-Child (@FacelessManBaby) February 19, 2020