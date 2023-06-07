Repeat Offender Slashed a Woman’s Face & He’s Out Without Bail

Police say 18-year-old Verlain Beauge has been arrested following a slashing of a 20-year old woman at Roosevelt Field Mall.

As News 12 has reported, a woman was walking in the mall when she was struck in the face. Police say she then noticed a knife in the suspect’s hand.

Police say Beauge was arrested two other times this year alone, once for unauthorized use of a vehicle and another time for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The man then fled the scene. The woman suffered a large laceration to her left cheek and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Beauge was previously arrested on Jan. 23 and released without bail and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, and arrested on March 3 and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

There are local reports that he is here illegally, but we couldn’t confirm it.

Beauge was released without bail. Thank Gov. Kathy Hochul for this.

This incident was the latest in a long line of crimes at the mall recently. You should know this is a very upscale mall outside the elite Garden City.

