Report Mark Meadows Wore a Wire for the FBI While Trump’s COS

According to CBS News, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is extensively cooperating with special counsel Jack Smith’s election interference investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Ryan Fournier said Meadows wore a wire for the FBI.

Meadows has provided lengthy and in-depth testimony several times in the past year before the grand jury and prosecutors with reams of documents, including text messages, that have provided them with a roadmap of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

This is according to anonymous sources.

On Tuesday, ABC News reported that Smith granted Meadows immunity to testify under oath, but Meadows’s lawyer, George Terwilliger, told CBS News, “I told ABC that their story was largely inaccurate. People will have to judge for themselves the decision to run it anyway.”

CBS News has so far not confirmed that Meadows has received immunity in exchange for his testimony, but Trump allies and sources close to several witnesses are growing increasingly alarmed that Meadows is testifying in detail and without reservation because he might be seeking an immunity deal or may already have an understanding with prosecutors.

Allegedly, this will be the foundation of the federal trial of the former president.

Ryan Fournier of Students for Trump Insists Meadows Wore a Wire

“BREAKING: Allegedly, Mark Meadows worked for the FBI as an informant and wore a wire to record all conversations with President Trump while he was the Chief of Staff to him,” Fournier wrote.

“This is not only unconstitutional, but it’s criminal. This is the government we live with. It’s up to us to change that. I’ve received confirmation from multiple members of Congress and Confidential Informants that this is true.

Fournier concluded: “Not only have I received calls from current members of Congress, I received calls from media, who know that I know about this information. I’ve received calls from former members of Congress, who have also explained the same thing to me. This is worse than Watergate. This is going to be the destruction of the FBI.”

Trump, on Truth Social, considered the possibility.

“I don’t think Mark Meadows would lie about the Rigged and Stollen 2020 Presidential Election merely for getting IMMUNITY against Prosecution (PERSECUTION!) by Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith…,” he wrote. “BUT, when you really think about it, after being hounded like a dog for three years, told you’ll be going to jail for the rest of your life, your money, and your family will be forever gone, and we’re not at all interested in exposing those that did the RIGGING…Some people would make that deal, but they are weaklings and cowards and so bad for the future our Failing Nation… I don’t think that Mark Meadows is one of them, but who really knows?”

